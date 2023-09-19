Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 18,220,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,718. Hayward has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,223.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $696,824.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,147.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,223.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,530 shares of company stock worth $2,344,811. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after buying an additional 129,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

