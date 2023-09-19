Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
HRTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.25 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Heritage Insurance Price Performance
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 896.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage Insurance
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.
