Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.25 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRTG

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

NYSE HRTG opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 896.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.