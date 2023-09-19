Heron Bay Capital Management Buys 11,626 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.6% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of META opened at $302.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $778.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.40 and a 200 day moving average of $260.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,577. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

