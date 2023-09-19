H&G High Conviction Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HCF)

H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 24th.
