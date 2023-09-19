High Ground Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

High Ground Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 21.3% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $27,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,920,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $442.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.80.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

