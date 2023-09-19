High Ground Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

High Ground Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,000. Tidewater makes up about 9.3% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. High Ground Investment Management LLP owned about 0.42% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 29,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

TDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,026,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,708,751.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,135 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.06 per share, with a total value of $64,763.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,026,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,708,751.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 168,519 shares of company stock worth $10,531,632. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

