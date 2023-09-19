Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 1,254 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 231,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,868. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

