Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 1,291 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003,741. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -553.85%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

