Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 27,184 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. 964,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

