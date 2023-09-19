Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after buying an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 47,613,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,054,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

