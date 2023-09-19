Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 139,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 27,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock remained flat at $36.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.