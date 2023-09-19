Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 282 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $367.32. 14,160,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,404,195. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

