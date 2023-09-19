Howard Financial Services LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,061 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.32% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RODM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 753,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after buying an additional 382,614 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after buying an additional 345,619 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,509,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,078,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock remained flat at $26.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

