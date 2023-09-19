Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $1.18 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

