Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $354,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.27. 288,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,442. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

