Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $42.97 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $42,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

