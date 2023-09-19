Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $433,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 330.5% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $24.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

