Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $78,000 in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 327,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TMF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 8,651,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,209,631. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

