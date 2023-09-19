Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 18,315 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 1.14% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,599. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

