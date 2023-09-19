Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Snap were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 201.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $45,125.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $424,240.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $1,551,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,927,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,613,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $45,125.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $424,240.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,435,321 shares of company stock worth $14,861,996 over the last ninety days.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. 5,643,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,564,500. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. China Renaissance cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

