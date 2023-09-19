Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. 653,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,494. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.