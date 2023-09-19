Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 5,000 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1,424.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,185 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth $9,297,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 1,960.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 751,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2,291.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 525,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 503,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,061,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 376,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 49,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,621. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $436.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $255.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EZPW

EZCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.