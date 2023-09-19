Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 129,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.87. 609,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.