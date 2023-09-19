Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $190,823,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,218,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,094. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $245.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.94.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

