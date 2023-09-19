Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 33.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $57,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.62. The company had a trading volume of 284,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.