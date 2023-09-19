Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.94. The company had a trading volume of 104,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,328. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.31 and a 200 day moving average of $266.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

