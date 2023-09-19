IDEX Hits Market Capitalization of $31.57 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

