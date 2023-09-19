Ignite Planners LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,218,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $315.91 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.31 and a 200 day moving average of $296.37. The company has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

