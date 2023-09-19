Ignite Planners LLC Has $268,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $215.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average is $206.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $366,013.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,071 shares of company stock valued at $138,539,253 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

