Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Imunon Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Imunon stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.08. Imunon has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 7,179.40%. Analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Imunon by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Imunon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imunon in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

