Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Imunon Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Imunon stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.08. Imunon has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.02.
Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 7,179.40%. Analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Imunon
Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
