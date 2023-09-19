Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. 66,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,770. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

