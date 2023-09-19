Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

SLV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. 5,616,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,576,199. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.