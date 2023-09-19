Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 440,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

