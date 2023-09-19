Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.17. 151,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,664. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.