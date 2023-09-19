Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,512. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

