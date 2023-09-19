Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 761,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,416. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.