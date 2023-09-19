Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 2,735 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. 5,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,332. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

