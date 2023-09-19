Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Stake Lessened by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 5.86% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

