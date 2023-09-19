Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5,506.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 709,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after acquiring an additional 696,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 360,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 40,634 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BJUL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,585 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $329.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

