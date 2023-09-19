Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $318,412.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.69. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

