Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.74) to GBX 4,400 ($54.50) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.12) to GBX 4,470 ($55.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,435.00.

Intertek Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

IKTSY opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

