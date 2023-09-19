Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSCV opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $167,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

