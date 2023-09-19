Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQJ opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.