Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lowered by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.