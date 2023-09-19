Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for 1.3% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

