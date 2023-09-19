Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,584.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 56,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 667.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

