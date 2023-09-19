Investec Lowers EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

EKDHF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. EKF Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

