Investec Lowers EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance
EKDHF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. EKF Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.31.
About EKF Diagnostics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EKF Diagnostics
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.