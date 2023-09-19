Investors Buy Large Volume of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Put Options (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 577% compared to the typical volume of 1,123 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,213.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $65,681 over the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BW remained flat at $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,138. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $424.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The business had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

