Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

