Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $5.93 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

